AOC’s ‘Just Society’ Package Would Grant Welfare, ‘Free’ Housing to Illegals

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, rolled out a new package of socialist policies that aim to create a “just society.”

Most of these economic policies, such as national rent control and extended welfare benefits, would be accessible to illegal immigrants as well as U.S. citizens.

Ocasio–Cortez’s “just society” agenda is an attempt to tackle economic injustice, she said. It’ made up of six different bills that would legislate housing, welfare, poverty and immigrant rights.

“A just society provides a living wage, safe working conditions, and healthcare,” the website for the initiative says. “A just society acknowledges the value of immigrants to our communities. A just society guarantees safe, comfortable, and affordable housing.”

The “Embrace Act” is specifically geared toward illegal immigrants, who would be able to claim the same welfare benefits as legal migrants and U.S. citizens under this law.

“Notwithstanding any other provision of law … an individual who is an alien (without regard to the immigration status of that alien) may not be denied any Federal public benefit solely on the basis of the individual’s immigration status,” the bill reads.

The bill has gained little support even among Democrats because it’s just as outlandish as the Green New Deal. It offers little structure, and its price tag is so hefty that few representatives are willing to touch it.

Ocasio–Cortez has claimed the government can pay for all of her initiatives by taxing the wealthy:

Hey everyone, I think I figured out how we’re going to pay for it ⬇️ https://t.co/zhKcUFdqYW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 7, 2019

“By strengthening our social and economic foundations, we are preparing ourselves to embark on the journey to save our planet by rebuilding our economy and cultivate a just society,” she said in a statement.