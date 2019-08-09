AOC Throws Her Former Chief of Staff Under the Bus, Calls His Comments ‘Divisive’

‘They certainly seem hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., threw her former chief of staff under the bus, calling his feud with establishment congressional Democrats “divisive.”

Ocasio–Cortez said Saikat Chakrabarti’s sudden resignation didn’t have anything to do with his June 27 tweet in which he compared establishment Democrats, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to early 20th century “Southern Democrats” who fueled racism and bigotry.

However, AOC did say Chakrabarti’s comments were hurtful and uncalled for.

“I think it was divisive,” she told the New York Daily News. “I believe in criticizing stances, but I don’t believe in specifically targeting members.”

Chakrabarti was specifically criticizing Pelosi and other Democrats for backing a bipartisan emergency border funding bill. It provided humanitarian aid to migrant detention centers but didn’t do enough to limit the Trump administration’s hardline immigration policies, AOC said.

Chakrabarti vented his frustration online, tweeting, “They certainly seem hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s.”

“We’ve corrected it,” AOC said of Chakrabarti’s tweet, adding her office had an “internal conversation” about it. “He immediately took the tweet down,” she said.

The tweet didn’t prompt Chakrabarti’s resignation, however. AOC said his resignation was a long time coming.

“We had been discussing this transition before that whole incident happened,” she said.

But some Democrats think Chakrabarti’s controversial comments did, in fact, lead to his resignation.

“People were not happy that he used his Twitter account to comment about members and the bills that he and his boss oppose,” a senior House Democratic staffer told the New York Post. “There was a series of colliding and cascading grievances.”

Chakrabarti is currently under investigation for possible campaign finance violations.

The Federal Election Commission is looking into whether Chakrabarti funneled campaign money into private companies he was connected to. AOC said the investigation is nothing more than a political hit job.

“All of these things were filed by these fringe, Republican groups. It’s a tactic they use and it’s very common,” she said. “It’s a form of legal trolling.”