AOC: Electoral College ‘Must Go,’ It’s a ‘Scam’

‘Effectively weighs white voters over voters of color…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., once again stated the U.S. needs to abolish the Electoral College, because the voting system is a “scam” that discriminates against minority voters.

“Very efficient way to choose leadership of the country. I mean I can’t think of any other way, can you?” she said in an Instagram story, going on to claim the U.S. voting system has a “racial injustice breakdown.”

“Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a ‘one person, one vote’ system where all our votes are counted equally,” she said, dismissing criticism that abolishing the Electoral College would give bigger states too much sway.

“Could you imagine if we had this kind democracy-altering ‘fairness’ provision for literally any other group?” she asked. “If we weighed, for example, black and indigenous voters more because of unfairness?”

Ocasio-Cortez claimed that just as many Republicans live in blue states, and that a popular vote would represent both parties equally.

“Facts are facts America,” she said. “The Electoral College has to go.”

Ocasio-Cortez is one of several prominent Democrats to endorse getting rid of the Electoral College.

Presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg have also advocated for getting rid of the current voting system.

“Every vote matters,” Warren said at a CNN town hall in March. “And the way we can make that happen is that we can have national voting and that means get rid of the Electoral College.”

Buttigieg agreed: “We’ve got to repair our democracy. The Electoral College needs to go, because it’s made our society less and less democratic,” Buttigieg said. “We’ve got to explain our values and explain why Democrats are so committed to freedom, to democracy, to security.

“We can’t just keep nibbling around the edges of a system that no longer works,” Buttigieg continued. “The experience of the industrial Midwest is exactly the kind of experience that politics, forgive me but here on the coast, has been ignoring. And especially in my party that’s come at a terrible cost.”