AOC Admits Dems Impeached ‘Racist’ Trump over ‘What He Believes’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump is “afraid of strong women” and “Latino women,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, who claimed Trump’s rhetoric confirms he is a “racist.”

“If the president thinks I am crazy, it would actually be a problem if he would agree with my ideas,” she said during an interview with “Noticias Telemundo.”

“He has a lot of problems: he is a racist, he is anti-immigrant and more than that … his administration is corrupt,” she claimed. “He has a track record: he is afraid of strong women, of Latino women, he is unethical.”

Ocasio–Cortez also said it’s important that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wins the Democratic nomination in 2020, because only he can propose policies that strongly combat the president’s.

“This president was elected for a reason with which I disagree,” she said. “There were many economic problems, opportunities … and those were the reasons to choose it. He hasn’t fixed them, but I think the themes of this Bernie campaign are positive, not negative.”

The New York Democratic socialist also said she was happy to vote to impeach the president, arguing that it’s no secret “what he believes.”

It is unclear whether the allegations Congress made charging Trump with “abuse of power” and “contempt of Congress” stemmed from the beliefs that Ocasio–Cortez was referencing.

“It is not good for such a diverse country to have such an intolerant president,” she added.

Ocasio–Cortez spoke at a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles over the weekend and claimed the U.S. is “evolving into” a “fascist society” because of Trump’s presidency.

“What we are living in now is not an advanced society,” she said.

“This is about a movement that has been decades in the making. We can’t go back to the way things were before, because the way thing were before is how we got to where we are now,” she continued. “We cannot go back to a world where the rich are put first and working people are put last in Washington day in and day out.”