AOC: Democratic Party is ‘Center-Conservative,’ Not Liberal

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed the Democratic Party is a “center or center-conservative” party, arguing that there is no place for the “Left” in the U.S.’s current political structure.

“We don’t have a ‘left’ party in the United States. The Democratic Party is not a ‘left’ party,” the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist said at an event commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We can’t even get a floor vote on Medicare-for-all—not even a floor vote that gets voted down. We can’t even get a vote on it,” she continued. “So this is not a ‘left’ party. There are ‘left’ members inside the Democratic Party that are working to try to make that shift happen.”

Ocasio–Cortez has previously criticized her own party for spending too much time catering to moderates.

Earlier this month, she even claimed that in any other country, she “would not be in the same party” as former Vice President Joe Biden given his supposedly center-left policies, which many centrists still consider too extreme.

The freshman Democrat also compared Monday’s gun-rights protest in Richmond, Va., to the protests following the deaths of Freddie Gray and Eric Garner, questioning why there was a lack of police presence in Richmond.

“The whole place is surrounded by police in riot gear without a gun in sight,” she said, describing the rally.

“And here are all of these people flying Confederate flags with semi-automatic weapons and there’s almost no police officers at that protest,” she continued. “So who or what are our institutions protecting from who? And that image conveys it all.”

Ocasio–Cortez has often been the subject of fact-checks for her hyperbolic or misleading statements and struggles with arithmetic.

According to one Virginia “reporter,” who identified on her Twitter handle as “socialistdogmom,” there were less than a handful of Confederate flags present at the pro-Second Amendment rally and law enforcement was present the entire time: