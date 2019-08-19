AOC: Dems ‘Need White People’ to Achieve Racial Justice

‘Trump is using racism as a cudgel, because it’s how he gets away with his corruption…’

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the social media titan and socialist, says that Democrats “need white people” … in order to advance racial justice.

Cortez made the comments while appearing on Pod Save America, hosted by Jon Favreau.

During her segment, she discussed the Green New Deal, patriotism, and immigration, which she called “the single most challenging issue within the party.”

The congresswoman spoke on race when Favreau asked how Democrats could craft an economic message to appeal to a broad spectrum of Americans while also fighting President Trump on racial issues.

In response, Cortez disagreed that they were separate topics.

“One of the things we need to do is really dismantle this idea that it’s either race issues or class issues. We need to learn to talk about this intersectionality. It’s going to take a lot of white people. We need white people right now, to do the work. We need white people to organize themselves and do that kind of work.”

The self-described democratic socialist praised the political group Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ), which “organizes” in white communities to advance their notions of racial justice.

“It’s white people talking to other white people about race,” said Cortez. “And that, I think, is a lot of what we’re going to need, in addition to a whole lot of other work, because racism is economic.”

Cortez said not being silent about race could be an effective way to defeat President Trump.

“There’s a reason Donald Trump is using racism as a cudgel, because it’s how he gets away with his corruption … he’s going to use racism. The reason he’s trying to center issues of race, of immigration, etc. is to sink the economic agenda … and the only reason that has power is because we refuse to talk about it.”

“And so race is going to be an issue, and the key is whether we’re going to allow him to define that conversation, or if we’re going to insert ourselves into that space and define that conversation.”

Cortez is considered the leader of the “Squad,” a group of four nonwhite congresswomen on the far-left end of the Democratic Party.

The president has recently attacked the foursome for being insufficiently patriotic.

The state of Israel has barred two members of the Squad, Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) from entering the country.

The pair have a history of making anti-Semitic comments.