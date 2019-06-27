AOC on Debates: A Biden Nomination Means Dems Would ‘Sacrifice Everything’

‘The trans community got centered tonight, the immigrant community got centered tonight…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, joined “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert Wednesday night to discuss the Democratic presidential primary debate.

Ocasio-Cortez swiped at President Donald Trump, his counselor Kellyanne Conway, Democratic frontrunner Vice President Joe Biden, and the Democratic Party as a whole.

When asked about New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s performance, Ocasio-Cortez took a shot at Trump.

“The country has worked with New Yorkers,” she said. “We have to atone for the one we have in the White House now. We owe the country good New Yorkers.”

“That would be nice,” Colbert responded.

She said Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, and Cory Booker, D-NJ, as well as former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro distinguished themselves in the debate.

“I think that there were communities that got centered tonight,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “The trans community got centered tonight, the immigrant community got centered tonight.”

She said the moderators failed to properly address the “huge, broad, systemic issue” of global warming.

“You can’t just say, ‘Is Miami gonna exist in 50 years?,'” Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to a question MSNBC host Rachel Maddow asked of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who is running a single-issue campaign on climate change.

“We need to say, ‘What are you gonna do about this?'” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I know there’s a lot of folks, a lot of young people that have been mobilizing for an entire climate debate in the Democratic caucus. I think it’s a good idea because…climate change is an infrastructure issue, it’s a jobs issue, it’s an energy issue, it’s a foreign policy issue.”

Ocasio-Cortez rejected the widely held belief that Biden is the “safe choice” for Democrats in 2020.

“With respect to Vice President Biden, it’s more about an overall electoral strategy I think.” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I think there’s this idea that we have to sacrifice everything, that we can’t talk about working-class issues, that we can’t talk about criminal justice issues, that we can’t talk about immigration cause it isolates this very small sliver of Obama-to-Trump voters.”

“If we sacrifice the issues of so many communities, I think we depress turnout, and what we need is more people to turn out next year than have ever turned out in American history,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Watch the first segment:

Colbert asked Ocasio-Cortez about Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who will testify in the House on July 17.

“Do you think that his testimony will amplify those calls [for impeachment]?” Colbert asked.

Ocasio-Cortez admitted that the hearing will serve as Trump’s public condemnation, since the goal is not to gather new evidence.

“Yeah, I think so.” she said. “We have had the Mueller report released but it’s not as though every single American has kinda thumbed through and read through the entirety of the report, so I think having him in front of Congress, physically testify [sic] and explaining to the American people quite frankly the scandalous contents of the report.”

Ocasio-Cortez talked about the Democrats’ decision to subpoena Kellyanne Conway for allegedly violating the Hatch Act.

“You are not supposed to use your official office for a partisan campaign purpose,” she said. “And so she’s done that dozens of times so we asked her to come in, and she didn’t…She went on ‘Fox and Friends.’ It’s like when you call in sick to work and someone finds you at the grocery store or something. It was like that. It was like, you’re getting a subpoena.”

Watch the second segment: