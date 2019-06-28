AOC Takes Credit for Bank of America Blacklisting Private Prisons

‘This was clearly not a fair, transparent and genuine dialogue about corrections and detention…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, claimed her comparison of migrant detention facilities to “concentration camps” has inspired a wave of change in regard to how private businesses invest their money.

After Bank of America announced it will no longer lend to private prisons and detention centers, Ocasio–Cortez gave herself credit for the reversal.

Last week, we called the concentration camps at the border for what they are. In the week since:

– Acting director of Customs & Border Patrol resigned

– Bank of America announced they will stop financing for-profit immigrant detention & private prisons. Words matter. https://t.co/xzBMotvTSB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2019

Bank of America Vice Chairman Anna Finucane announced the exit on Wednesday, saying that it’s the best decision for everyone involved after meeting with various civil-rights and criminal-justice activists.

One of the largest private-prison companies, CoreCivic, said Bank of America’s exit was based on a misunderstanding of why private prisons exist and what they do.

“We care deeply about doing business in an ethical, responsible way,” Steve Owen, a CoreCivic spokesman, told Bloomberg. “This was clearly not a fair, transparent and genuine dialogue about corrections and detention.”

Ocasio-Cortez has gone after private prisons before, grilling Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan for lending to private prison companies.

She accused Wells Fargo of “financing the caging of children.” However, at the time of the questioning, Wells Fargo had already cut ties with private prison companies.

“For a period of time, we were involved in financing one of the firms,” Sloan replied. “We aren’t anymore. I’m not familiar with the specific assertions that you’re making, but we weren’t directly involved in that.”