AOC: Coronavirus is Exposing American’s ‘Straight Up Racism’

0

‘She is like literally like not aware of like literally much of like anything…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed the coronavirus is exposing Americans’ “straight up racism.”

“Honestly, it sounds almost so silly to say, but there’s a lot of restaurants that are feeling the pain of racism,” she said during an Instagram Live video, “where people are literally not patroning [sic] Chinese restaurants. They’re not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus.”

.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee compared Ocasio–Cortez’s rant to “an SNL parody.”

This isn’t the first time liberals have linked the coronavirus to alleged racism. Democrats attacked Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., this week for referring to the virus as “the Wuhan virus,” accusing him of encouraging xenophobic behavior.

Conservatives, however, pointed out that several diseases have been associated with the region in which they originated.

A few examples include: Swine flu, Lyme disease, West Nile virus, Spanish flu, etc.

Gosar responded to the “astoundingly ignorant” attacks and blasted Democrats for hypocritically smearing Republicans as racists when most media outlets have similarly referred to the coronavirus as the Wuhan virus.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Categories

Subscribe