AOC: Coronavirus is Exposing American’s ‘Straight Up Racism’

‘She is like literally like not aware of like literally much of like anything…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed the coronavirus is exposing Americans’ “straight up racism.”

“Honestly, it sounds almost so silly to say, but there’s a lot of restaurants that are feeling the pain of racism,” she said during an Instagram Live video, “where people are literally not patroning [sic] Chinese restaurants. They’re not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus.”

Ocasio-Cortez says people are not eating at Chinese and Asian restaurants right now because they are “just straight up” racist about the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/egtpRDEDhO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2020

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee compared Ocasio–Cortez’s rant to “an SNL parody.”

This is like an SNL parody. She is like literally like not aware of like literally much of like anything, like not even fact there’s like literally no word “patroning”and she like is literally clueless as to what like racism literally means. And she is in Congress. Literally! https://t.co/uBqlaoFhmL — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 11, 2020

This isn’t the first time liberals have linked the coronavirus to alleged racism. Democrats attacked Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., this week for referring to the virus as “the Wuhan virus,” accusing him of encouraging xenophobic behavior.

Conservatives, however, pointed out that several diseases have been associated with the region in which they originated.

A few examples include: Swine flu, Lyme disease, West Nile virus, Spanish flu, etc.

Gosar responded to the “astoundingly ignorant” attacks and blasted Democrats for hypocritically smearing Republicans as racists when most media outlets have similarly referred to the coronavirus as the Wuhan virus.