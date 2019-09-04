AOC Blames Climate Change for Hurricane Dorian Damage

‘I can already hear climate deniers screeching…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., blamed climate change for the devastating damage wrought by Hurricane Dorian.

Sharing a picture of the destruction in the Bahamas, Ocasio-Cortez said, “This is what climate change looks like.”

This is what climate change looks like: it hits vulnerable communities first. I can already hear climate deniers screeching: “It’s always been like this! You’re dim,” etc. No. This is about science & leadership. We either decarbonize&cut emissions, or we don’t & let people die. https://t.co/paUHKAp03e — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 3, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has claimed climate change is an existential crisis that can only be averted if the government allocates an astronomical amount of taxpayer resources to fix it.

“I think we really need to get to $10 trillion to have a shot,” the freshman Democrat said in June. “I know it’s a ton. I don’t think anyone wants to spend that amount of money, it’s not a fun number to say, I’m not excited to say we need to spend $10 trillion on climate, but … it’s just a fact of the scenario.”

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders echoed Ocasio-Cortez’s concerns, blasting the fossil fuel industry for its role in the climate crisis.

The fossil fuel industry is now the equivalent of the tobacco industry. It creates death and destruction, then spends billions denying its responsibility. Let us be clear: Hurricane Dorian has everything to do with climate change, which is the existential crisis of our time. https://t.co/TBLiIcKb1W — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 3, 2019

Earlier this summer, Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders called on the federal government to declare a national emergency over climate change.

“This is a moral imperative. There is no choice. We are going to have to take on the greed of the fossil fuel industry and the ignorance of Donald Trump,” Sanders said, according to Vox.