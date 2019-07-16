AOC’s Chief of Staff Roils Dem Establishment: A ‘Snot-Nosed Punk’ Who ‘Needs to Be Fired’

‘Who is in charge in that office?’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The top aide of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, has berated nearly every Democrat in Congress for failing to meet his dogmatic ideological demands.

Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti has been so vicious and condescending toward Democrats that Rahm Emanuel, D-Ill., called him a “snot-nosed punk,” The Hill reported.

In the fallout from the Senate border aid bill, Chakrabarti criticized Democrats who voted for the measure and insinuated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was failing to lead the Democratic Party.

Chakrabarti also said Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kansas, a Native American, had voted “to enable a racist system” and compared moderate Democrats to segregationists for supporting the bill.

After learning to hate the United States at Harvard University, Chakrabarti founded Justice Democrats and Brand New Congress—two groups determined to transform the United States into a command-and-control, Soviet-style economy through the Green New Deal and other communist initiatives.

He admitted last week that the Green New Deal is about economic control and power, not saving the earth.

But few Congressional Democrats have appreciated Chakrabarti’s criticisms.

“That’s just a terrible statement to make. That’s a terrible statement to make,” Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-NY, a Congressional Black Caucus member, said about the segregation comments.

Meeks said he could support a primary challenger to Ocasio–Cortez.

“Somebody’s got to be held accountable,” he said. “If my staff did something that was not right, then I have to handle my staff.”

It may be that Ocasio–Cortez has not stood up to Chakrabarti because she does not control her office.

Chakrabarti and the Justice Democrats got her elected, and they appear to call the shots.

The Hill‘s reporting on Chakrabarti shows an insidious trend: Democrats feel afraid to offer public opposition to the radical Left.

Instead, many will only offer their input anonymously when criticizing the fringes of their own party.

“Do I think AOC’s chief of staff needs to be fired? Of course I do,” said a moderate Democratic lawmaker. “Who is in charge in that office? Is she unable to fire him for his racist comments?”

Another Democrat refused to go on the record, saying “my chief would have the honor to resign” for criticizing his boss’s own party.