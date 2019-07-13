AOC’s Chief of Staff Admits Green New Deal Isn’t About Climate Change

‘We really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire economy thing…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The chief of staff for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, admitted that the Green New Deal wasn’t about climate change at all, but about grabbing control of the federal government.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Saikat Chakrabarti said, “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.”

Chakrabart, a founding member of the Justice Democrats political-action committee that engineered AOC’s win in New York last year, acknowledged that its socialism-inspired undercurrent was more than just a means to an end.

“Do you guys think of it as a climate thing?” he continued. “Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire economy thing.”

The Green New Deal, introduced by Ocasio–Cortez and endorsed by a majority of the Democratic Party, includes government-mandated solutions to a variety of issues, like greenhouse-gas emissions and unemployment.

Speaking with Sam Ricketts, climate director for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who launched a presidential campaign based on climate-change reform, agreed.

“I think it’s, it’s, it’s, it’s dual,” Ricketts said, when asked why Inslee continues to advocate for the GND.

“It is both rising to the challenge that is existential around climate and it is building an economy that contains more prosperity, more sustainability in that prosperity, and more broadly shared prosperity, equitability and justice throughout.”

Chakrabarti said a perfect roll-out would require “going big.”

“The thing I think you guys are doing that’s so incredible is … you guys are actually figuring out how to do it and make it work, the comprehensive plan where it all fits together,” he told Ricketts.

“I’d love to get into a situation where everyone’s trying to just outdo each other,” Chakrabarti said. “I’ll be honest—my view is, I still think you guys aren’t going big enough.”

Ocasio–Cortez has voiced her support for Inslee’s proposal, calling it “big enough” and “fast enough.”

.@JayInslee’s climate plan is the most serious + comprehensive one to address our crisis in the 2020 field. It meets key marks:

✅ Big enough

✅ Fast enough

✅ Economically stimulating for working people

✅ Acknowledges injustice + w/ an eye to make communities whole https://t.co/C7nyEsdUxk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 18, 2019

Ricketts responded by saying Inslee isn’t done yet. In fact, his campaign plans on introducing at least two more rounds of his climate-change reform plan.

“Well, you know, we’re not done,” he responded. “When it comes to a nationwide economic mobilization, there’s more to come on this front, for one. And other key components we’re going to be rolling forward speak to some of the key justice elements of this … ensuring every community’s got a part of this.”

The GND’s broad, over-reaching ambition might be why even its fiercest advocates don’t take it seriously.

Congressional Democrats who vocally threw their support behind the bill refused to even vote for it in the Senate.

And the unreasonable cost of the plan has deterred several of its proponents. Liberal economist Noah Smith estimated that the total cost of the GND would be $93 trillion—or $65,000 per household annually for the first 10 years.

Ocasio–Cortez would pay for the plan by involving every aspect of the federal government, including the Federal Reserve, which would have to extend credit, print more money and, essentially, socialize private industry.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has slammed the proposal as “just wrong.”