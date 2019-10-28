AOC Endorses Two Far-Left Candidates to PRIMARY Fellow Democrats

‘If we want to pursue an ambitious agenda that delivers for working-class America, the Democratic Party has to change who they answer to…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, hopes to expand her far-left “Squad,” and she’s begun by targeting fellow congressional Democrats.

Ocasio–Cortez endorsed Marie Newman, a progressive Democratic candidate for Illinois’s 3rd district who’s challenging incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski, a Democrat, Huffpost reported.

Ocasio-Cortez also endorsed Jessica Cisneros, a leftist running against incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar in Texas’s 28th district Democratic primary.

She considers Lipinski and Cuellar too moderate for her agenda.

“If we’re not going to pass ‘Medicare for All’ unless the [House Democratic] caucus changes, then I need to be a part of changing the caucus. That’s just how it is,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I don’t want people to die, and I want to cut our carbon emissions by 50% in 10 years.”

AOC’s decision to fight against her own party members comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the Squad did not have any real power in the House of Representatives.

“They’re four people, and that’s how many votes they got,” Pelosi said as she rejected the Squad’s objections to border funding legislation in July.

AOC herself entered Congress by unseating fellow Democrat Joe Crowley, a liberal Democrat who represented New York’s 14th district, Huffpost reported.

Now she believes she can primary Democrats whenever it suits her, but she could soon realize that constituents in New York’s progressive 14th district do not think the same way as those in Illinois’s 3rd district or Texas’s 28th district.