AOC: Bloomberg Would Be a ‘Worse Trump’

‘A Trump that’s more sophisticated, whose fascism is less obvious, is going to come…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg would be “a worse Trump” if he were elected president.

“Obviously, we have to beat Trump, but if we beat Trump and go back to the same policies that we had before, a worse Trump is going to come,” Ocasio-Cortez said during an interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

“A Trump that’s more sophisticated, whose fascism is less obvious, is going to come, and things could get even worse,” she added.

Bloomberg’s past policies, “from stop and frisk, to the surge in housing costs in New York City, to even his own history on red-lining, to how he talks about transgender people,” are disturbing, Ocasio–Cortez continued.

The votes who do support Bloomberg are simply unfamiliar with these problematic policies, Ocasio–Cortez suggested. She, on the other hand, knows firsthand what Bloomberg’s administration was like, she explained.

“We lived under his tenure as mayor. We know exactly what he did, and this is part of what he’s doing, when he comes in, swoops in super late in the game, with billions of dollars at his disposal and is able to shower the airwaves with his cash,” she said. “People see what he’s done with his money … without seeing what he’s actually done with his power.”

Ocasio–Cortez also threw some jabs at President Trump, suggesting that he wouldn’t say to her face what he says about her online.

“Oh no, he would not,” she said when asked if Trump would insult her directly. “Yeah, he never would. … Well, I mean, I think he’s scared.”

Ocasio–Cortez, who has endorsed Bernie Sanders, also condemned the online behavior of Sanders’s most aggressive supporters, calling their rhetoric “dehumanizing.”

Several of the other Democrats in the presidential primary recently directed their attacks on the front-runner for his complicity in allowing so-called “Bernie Bros” to bully those who disagree with them.

“The thing about the internet is that it is just like, it puts dehumanization on hyperspeed,” Ocasio–Cortez said.

“And we see that everywhere from our schools all the way up to, you know, adults,” she continued. “Like, it’s just so easy now for a kid to drop a comment, for a person to drop a comment that they would never say in real life.”