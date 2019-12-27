AOC Points Finger at Big-Money Donations but Accepted Tom Steyer’s

‘For anyone who accuses us for instituting purity tests—it’s called having values…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., frequently criticizes members of her own party for accepting donations from wealthy donors, but even she accepted a hefty donation from billionaire Tom Steyer when she first ran for Congress.

Steyer, who is now a presidential candidate, gave Ocasio–Cortez’s 2018 congressional campaign $2,700 through his family office, Fahr LLC, according to the New York Post.

That might not be a huge sum of money, but it is substantially larger than anything a typical Queens or Bronx individual would contribute, and it proves that even Ocasio–Cortez has failed her Democratic “purity test.”

“For anyone who accuses us for instituting purity tests—it’s called having values,” the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist said at a Bernie Sanders rally.

“It’s called giving a damn,” she continued. “It’s called having standards for your conduct to not be funded by billionaires but to be funded by the people.”

Ocasio–Cortez claimed her fellow congressmen often give first consideration to their major donors over other constituents.

“I go into work all the time and I hear people say, ‘What will my donors think?'” she said. “I hear that phrase. I hear and I see that billionaires get members of Congress on speed dial and waitresses don’t.”

Steyer called Ocasio–Cortez a “champion for working families in the Bronx and all across our country” while defending his campaign contribution.

“She’s a leader in the fight to make the wealthy pay their fair share, provide a living wage for all workers, and pass a Green New Deal that combats climate change and helps reinvent the American economy,” a spokesperson for Steyer told the Post.

The issue of “purity tests” has come up frequently throughout the 2020 presidential campaign, most recently in a spat between Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who held a high-dollar fundraiser in a California “wine cave” this past summer.

Warren attacked Buttigieg for courting wealthy donors, despite the fact that she has done the same thing.

Buttigieg, however, has dismissed Warren’s criticism, reminding voters that Trump’s reelection campaign has already accumulated hundreds of millions of dollars.

“We need to defeat Donald Trump,” he said. “We shouldn’t try to do it with one hand tied behind our back.”