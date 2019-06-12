AOC Attacks Fake News for Calling her ‘Donald Trump of the Democratic Party’

‘They are the same f—ing person. Think about it…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, lashed out at Axios CEO Jim VandeHei after he called her “the Donald Trump of the Democratic Party.”

Yikes. The CEO of a news media company is almost a *full year late* to one of the laziest takes of 2018. Begs the question: what else is he behind on and wrong about? https://t.co/2hywDmjGH4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 10, 2019

VandeHei, who also co-founded Politico, made the comparison on Sunday while discussing the rise of socialism in America.

“Two big strands in American politics are extremism and activism, and nobody ties them together more effectively than Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez,” VandeHei argued.

“People either love her or they hate her,” he said. “Almost nobody shrugs their shoulders and feels ambivalent about her.”

VandeHei isn’t the only one to make the comparison.

Republicans realized Ocasio–Cortez had similar traits to the president shortly after she was sworn in: She punches back at the press, takes on critics within her own party and fights against the Washington establishment.

Trump and Ocasio–Cortez are “two sides of the same coin,” said Meghan McCain, co-host of “The View” and daughter to longtime Trump adversary Sen. John McCain, the late Arizona Republican.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., also said there are unmistakable parallels.

“Whether it’s President Trump or AOC, it’s all based on ginning up anger and fear and it’s unfortunate,” Kinzinger told The Hill.

A senior GOP source agreed: “They are the same f—ing person. Think about it,” said the person, who wished to remain anonymous.

“She’s about the extremes of her party: free college, free health care, jobs for all. Trump is about being tough on borders and pro-life policies,” the source told The Hill. “They are the bases of their parties and the loudest voices of their parties.”

Ocasio–Cortez has continued to reject the comparison, though, calling it baseless.

“While we’re both popular on Twitter … and we’re plain spoken, that’s it,” Ocasio–Cortez told The Hill.

“Aside from that, I think it’s an irresponsible comparison given the fact that he’s actively trying to assert mythology and hurt immigrants, and we’re trying to advance a progressive agenda, single-payer health care and a living wage,” she said.