AOC, Twitter Mob Attack Washington Redskins for #BlackOutTuesday Post

Editor’s note: Article contains profanity

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The social media accounts of the Washington Redskins shared in the #BlackOutTuesday protest but their participation did not appease race-obsessed Leftists.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said the Washington Redskins should change the team’s name if they want “to really stand for racial justice,” Newsweek reported.

For #BlackOutTuesday, leftists encouraged social media accounts to post nothing but completely black images. The stated purpose was to show support for George Floyd.

Twitter users said the team’s name harms American Indians, but they did not explain how it harms them.

How many of those thrashing @Redskins for #BlackOutTuesday tweet know that a 2016 Wash Post poll found 90% of Native Americans aren’t offended by #Redskins name? Or that a 2019 Post survey of Native Americans found “proud” as word that best reflects their feelings about the name? — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 3, 2020

A recent study by the University of California, Berkeley found that about half of Native Americans feel offended by the Washington Redskins’ name, Berkeley News reported.

The National Congress of American Indians of the United States said the team should not be allowed to play football at their stadium until they change their name, WUSA9 reported.

“The use of the R-word as the name and mascot of the Washington National Football League team is offensive and hurtful to American Indian and Alaska Native people and causes direct, harmful effects on the physical and mental health and academic achievement of the American Indian and Alaska Native populations, particularly youth,” said the NCAI in a statement.

In a profane tweet, Twitter user @jilly_tilley said more NFL teams than the Washington Redskins are racist.