AOC is Open to Abolishing the Dept. of Homeland Security

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has said before that she wants to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

But now she’s open to abolishing the entire Department of Homeland Security, according to a new interview.

Ocasio-Cortez said the DHS, which oversees security in the nation, has overstepped its authority and is a violation of Americans’ privacy rights.

Getting rid of it would undo “a lot of the egregious mistakes that the Bush administration did,” she told the New Yorker.

Former President George W. Bush created the DHS after 9/11, when it became clear that the federal government needed to do more to ensure the security of its citizens.

It has, however, been the subject of much debate, especially after reports emerged that alleged DHS has the ability to spy on citizens.

“I feel like it’s a very qualified and supported position, at least in terms of evidence, and in terms of being able to make the argument that we never should have created DHS in the early 2000s,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The DHS has been instrumental in managing the ongoing border crisis.

As migrants continue to flood the souther border, DHS has monitored it for terrorist activity, which is a very real threat, according to several DHS officials.

America’s southern border is “vulnerable to terrorist transit,” according to the U.S. State Department’s annual counter-terrorism report.

“Many Latin American countries have porous borders, limited law enforcement capabilities, and established smuggling routes. These vulnerabilities offer opportunities to foreign terrorist groups,” the report said.

Ocasio-Cortez, however, doesn’t care and has repeatedly called for the dissolution of ICE.

“I think abolish ICE is a call to action on several levels … I don’t believe that an agency that systematically and repeatedly violates human rights and I don’t think that agency can be reformed,” she said in May. “I think it has to be abolished and I think we need to figure out a way of doing things. But that new way of doing things is I think what we need to build, and that’s also where the call to action is.”