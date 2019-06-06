AOC: At Least $10 Trillion Needed to Avert Climate Crisis

‘People are going to call it unrealistic, and I just don’t think people understand how bad the problem is…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said that the only way a climate crisis could be averted is if the government allocated an astronomical amount of taxpayer resources to fix it.

“I think we really need to get to $10 trillion to have a shot,” the freshman Democrat told The Hill. “I know it’s a ton. I don’t think anyone wants to spend that amount of money, it’s not a fun number to say, I’m not excited to say we need to spend $10 trillion on climate, but … it’s just a fact of the scenario.”

Ocasio-Cortez introduced the Green New Deal — a climate change proposal that includes everything from reducing carbon dioxide emissions to guaranteeing every American a job — earlier this year, which economist Noah Smith said would cost the U.S. nearly $93 trillion if implemented.

“That is three times as much as the federal government collects in tax revenue and about 34 percent of U.S. GDP,” the Congressional Western Caucus said in a statement. “Under the Green New Deal, Smith estimates that nearly 75 percent of the economy would be spent by the government.”

The GND’s exorbitant cost is unrealistic, but several prominent 2020 candidates have endorsed it anyway, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Out of all the other Democratic candidates’ plans, Ocasio-Cortez said she was the most supportive of Gov. Jay Inslee’s, which proposes more than $5 trillion, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s, D-Mass., which includes more than $2 trillion.

These plans, however, aren’t as ambitious as they should be, Ocasio-Cortez said.

“I think the entire field of climate plans still needs to be pushed,” she said. “I think it just needs to be pushed in terms of the scientific scale, that is scientifically supported in what we need to solve this problem.

“It’s not popular, it’s not politically popular. People are going to call it unrealistic, and I just don’t think people understand how bad the problem is,” she continued.