REPORTS: Antifa and other ‘Extremist Agitators’ Using Sophisticated, Military-Style Tactics

‘It takes very little pressure to injure someone’s eyes…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Attorney General Bill Barr said Thursday that new evidence shows that extremist groups—including Antifa, anarchists other “foreign actors”—have instigated mob violence, arson and looting across America’s major cities, Fox News reported.

Barr said “three different sets of actors” currently occupy the streets: peaceful protesters, opportunistic looters and “extremist agitators that hijack protests.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray said “these individuals have set out to sow discord and upheaval.”

Neither Barr nor Wray mentioned Black Lives Matter, the violent neo-Marxist organization that seeks to divide Americans on the basis of their skin color in order to institute a socialist economic, social and political agenda.

Barr said the groups that are inciting violence are professional and coordinated in their efforts to push the United States toward civil war.

John Miller, New York’s deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, described the preparations that Antifa and Black Lives Matter made for their insurrection, NBC News reported.

“No. 1, before the protests began, organizers of certain anarchist groups set out to raise bail money and people who would be responsible to be raising bail money,” Miller said.

The groups—which are linked with wealthy donors including George Soros and Colin Kaepernick—also recruited medics and medical teams and supplied them with gear to be deployed in violent interactions with police.

The militarized demonstrators even have their own version of a cavalry brigade, Miller said.

“They developed a complex network of bicycle scouts to move ahead of demonstrators in different directions of where police were and where police were not for purposes of being able to direct groups from the larger group to places where they could commit acts of vandalism,” he said, “including the torching of police vehicles and Molotov cocktails where they thought officers would not be.”

For all the group’s initiative, though, there remained little to admire about the thuggish activists.

Undercover conservative watchdog Project Veritas bravely infiltrated an Antifa group and pulled back the curtain in a newly released exposé, which noted that they “practice things like an eye gouge” as part of their training regimen.

“It takes very little pressure to injure someone’s eyes,” noted the undercover journalist.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.