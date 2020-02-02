Antifa Protesters Encourage Lawlessness at NYC ‘F— the Police’ Protest

‘We need more cops on the trains. Less muggings, less rapes…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Police arrested 16 Antifa demonstrators who gathered Friday night at Grand Central Station in New York City to oppose fares and policing on public transportation.

“There’s so much in the budget that can cover free transportation instead of more police,” protester Sydney Daniels said, according to CBS New York. “I don’t understand why it’s going that way instead of the other way.”

Antifa protesters arrived at the Grand Central Terminal at about 5 p.m., after Antifa warned of “J31,” the January 31st protest with the theme, “F— the Police 3.”

Antifa encouraged commuters and protesters not to pay fares by jumping or damaging turnstiles and otherwise damaging the Metropolitan Transit Authority’s ability to operate.

Anti police protests now at Grand Central Terminal. The latest at 5 & 6 on @CBSNewYork @JessicaMooreTV pic.twitter.com/Lgl6CTztjx — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) January 31, 2020

New York City police and Metropolitan Transit Authority police also issued 19 summonses to protesters, who arrived wearing masks and displaying signs with anti-police sentiments.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association tweeted a video that Antifa reportedly created along with their own warning against the “anti-police movement,” Fox Business reported.

New Yorkers should pay close attention: this is true endgame of the anti-police movement, an end of all policing & destruction of public order. Our members have spent their careers — and in some cases given their lives — to bring public safety back to NYC. We can’t go backwards pic.twitter.com/X72vVioCVi — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) January 30, 2020

Commuters disagreed with the Antifa protesters.

“We need more cops on the trains. Less muggings, less rapes,” an anonymous commuter said.

Others sympathized with Antifa.

A woman named Brandy admitted to holding open a turnstile for half an hour.

“We pay for the metro with our taxes,” she said. “Why are we being charged then hounded if we don’t pay to use it? And of course, it’s disproportionately brown and black people being hounded and arrested.”