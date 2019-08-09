Anti-Gun Leftists Create Rash of Public Scares After Dayton, El Paso Shootings

‘He did confirm he is anti-gun, and that he is trying to further this platform…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) A left-wing activist with ties to the pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign created a stir Thursday in a Florida Walmart by asking a clerk for “anything that would kill 200 people.”

CBSMiami reported that Phil Attey claimed he was simply trying to speak his mind.

“I’m in a Walmart a few days after El Paso and I’m seeing a white nationalist looking guy purchase a gun and I got mad,” Attey said.

WPTV News also was able to interview Attey on camera Thursday.

Attey was not charged for creating the public panic since it was deemed not to be a danger.

“They have made contact with him at his residence, they have determined him not to be a credible threat to anybody,” Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Richard Del Toro said a press conference, according to CBS12.

“He did confirm he is anti-gun, and that he is trying to further this platform,” Del Toro said.

Shockingly, several national media sources including Good Morning America and the Huffington Post used misleading headlines and buried the fact that Attey was an anti-gun activist deep in their reporting.

Some later used stealth editing to amend the pieces once word got out on the fake news.

Since the two mass shootings last weekend in El Paso and Dayton, anti-gun activists—with the help of complicit left-wing media—are now using any means necessary to distort the gun-control narrative, including creating a public panic.

On Wednesday, a Walmart in Washington state went into lockdown from an apparent gun threat with what was later proven to be a BB gun.

After store officials threatened to call police, the man reportedly said “Go ahead,” according to KOMO News.

During the evacuation of the store, however, the suspect disappeared, and police have yet to locate him.

Several other Walmart stores have seen a spate of fake reports, including a bomb threat in Roanoke, Texas, and another false alarm in Gibsonton, Florida, where the perpetrator said he was “intrigued” by the earlier shootings.

Meanwhile, few mainstream news outlets have acknowledged that the Dayton killer expressed far-left views on his since-removed Twitter account that included endorsements of Satanism and the presidential campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Many continue to report that the motives were “unclear” for the deceased 24-year-old gunman with a history of mental derangement.

A spokesperson for Warren’s campaign said that the reporting on his leftist political views was simply a distraction.

However, previous tweets indicated that he also held anti-gun views, thus suggesting that in the wake of the El Paso shooting he may have seen himself as a martyr to the cause.

Media who initially claimed that the mass shooters at California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival and the El Paso Walmart were members of the far-right also have continued to suppress the fact that those assailants endorsed left-wing causes as well.

And the press largely ignored the fact that an assailant in a mass-stabbing rampage in Orange County, California, was a gang member and possibly an illegal immigrant.

While neglecting to disclose all the facts in these episodes, the media have helped propel the left’s agenda, dutifully reporting on pressure campaigns such as a planned Walmart employee walkout and an online petition to force the big-box store to discontinue its sales of firearms.