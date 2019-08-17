Anthony Scaramucci: Trump ‘Narcissistic’ Racist; Will Drop Out by March 2020

‘He’s got the self-worth in terms of his self-esteem of a small pigeon…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump‘s short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci departed politics after 11 days in 2017, but Vanity Fair resurrected the irrelevant “Mooch” to score a Trump-bashing headline.

In an interview with Vanity Fair’s William D. Cohan, The Mooch called Trump “narcissistic” and a “paper tiger” and wildly claimed the “jackass” would drop out of the presidential race by March 2020.

Scaramucci said he formerly supported the president, who he calls “The Wicked Witch of the West Wing,” for trying to revitalize manufacturing, reduce regulation, and reform the tax code.

But The Mooch said his “red line” for Trump was “the racism—full-blown racism.”

“He’s actually worse than a racist. He is so narcissistic, he doesn’t see people as people. He sees them as objects in his field of vision. And so therefore, that’s why he has no empathy,” Scaramucci said. “You know, he doesn’t look at people—and by the way, if you and I were in his field of vision and he had a cold and the two of us had to die for him to get a Kleenex, you’re f***ing dead. I mean, there’s no chance. You understand that, right?”

He accused the president of having “declining mental faculties.”

Scaramucci said he’s speaking against the president because he loves his country and the Republican Party has to defeat him.

With Cohan citing mainstream media poll numbrs, Scaramucci claimed Trump would not survive until the November 2020 presidential election.

“He’s gonna drop out of the race because it’s gonna become very clear. Okay, it’ll be March of 2020,” Scaramucci said. “He’ll likely drop out by March of 2020. It’s gonna become very clear that it’s impossible for him to win…He’s got the self-worth in terms of his self-esteem of a small pigeon. It’s a very small pigeon. Okay. And so you think this guy’s gonna look at those poll numbers and say—he’s not gonna be able to handle that humiliation [of losing].

In a tweet, Trump said Scaramucci is just “upset that I didn’t want him back in the Administration.”