‘Anonymous’ Alleges Pence Would Go Along w/ 25th Amendment Coup

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The anonymous author of last year’s infamous New York Times op-ed, which claimed there’s an inside “resistance” to President Donald Trump, is coming out with a new book, in which the author alleges Vice President Mike Pence was a part of an operation to oust Trump under the 25th Amendment.

1. Exclusive: I’ve obtained passages from the book by ‘Anonymous’, the author of the NYT Op-ed In the book, Anonymous claims that senior officials had no doubt that Pence would support invoking the 25th amendment if the majority of the cabinet agreed. https://t.co/MoTiIaQnuM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 7, 2019

The book, titled “A Warning,” was obtained by liberal reporter Yashar Ali, who said the author “did a back-of-the-envelope tally of which Cabinet members would be prepared to sign a letter invoking Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.”

Included in their tally was Pence, Ali said.

Pence’s team blasted the book as “fake news.”

Another source close to Pence said: “There is zero chance this is accurate.”

In the 2018 op-ed, the anonymous author claimed there were “early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president.”

At the time, Pence denied being part of that conversation or even knowing it had taken place: “No. Never,” he said when asked by CBS News.

The Justice Department has reportedly sent a warning to the book’s publisher that the anonymous author could be held accountable if he or she breached “one or more nondisclosures agreements” that administration officials must sign prior to working in the White House.

“If the author is, in fact, a current or former ‘senior official’ in the Trump Administration, publication of the book may violate that official’s legal obligations under one or more nondisclosure agreements, including nondisclosure agreements that are routinely required with respect to information obtained in the course of one’s official responsibilities or as a condition for access to classified information,” wrote Assistant Attorney General Joseph H. Hunt.