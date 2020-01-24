Anita Hill: Time is ‘Up’ for Joe Biden to Apologize

‘Here is what I want now. … What are you going to do about it?’…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Anita Hill said Thursday that it’s too late for an apology from presidential hopeful Joe Biden for how he handled Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s Senate confirmation hearing in 1991.

“The statute of limitations for his apology is up,” Hill said at a University of Iowa event on sexual harassment, according to Buzzfeed News.

An audience member then asked Hill if it’s difficult to hear Biden express regret for his role in the process, but Hill said she doesn’t care.

“Here is what I want now. … What are you going to do about it? What are you going to do today? Will you promise as leader of this country … would you promise to use all of your energy to address the problem as it happened and to prevent it from happening to another generation? That’s what I want to hear,” Hill continued. “And I not only want to hear from him, I want to hear from every one of them who want to be the leader of this country.”

Hill accused Thomas of sexual harassment after he was nominated to the Supreme Court.

Her allegations were not corroborated or proven.

At the time, Biden chaired th Senate Judiciary Committee, and he’s recently been criticized by leftists for how he treated Hill during her testimony before the Senate.

Biden has also expressed regret, saying last year that he wished he “could have done something.”

Hill dismissed Biden’s apology and vowed to “hold Biden accountable” during the 2020 Democratic primary.

“I cannot be satisfied by simply saying ‘I’m sorry for what happened to you,'” she told the New York Times.

Afterward, Hill claimed she was criticized “because I didn’t immediately open my arms and embrace him [and say], ‘Ok, I forgive you.’”

“One of the reasons I didn’t was because I didn’t think it was enough,” she added.