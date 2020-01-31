Andrew Yang-Supporting Comedian Dave Chappelle ‘Doesn’t See Trump Supporters’ as ‘Enemy’

‘I think the fountainhead of many of the good ideas on the table this year are coming from a single source—Andrew Yang…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Comedian Dave Chappelle endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang earlier this month, and said he did so because, like Yang, he “doesn’t see Trump supporters” as his “enemy.”

“I don’t look at Trump supporters as my enemy at all,” Chappelle said.

“I understand why people voted for Trump, I understand people are desperate. And I think that Andrew is right you run against the reasons that Trump got elected,” he said. “I got friends on both sides of the political aisle, I got fans on both sides of the political aisle.”

Chappelle admitted he received a lot of backlash—especially from liberals—when he endorsed Yang, but Chappelle said Yang’s universal basic income proposal is “so good that I think it should exist.”

Chappelle bemoaned the fact that Yang’s message was getting drowned out by political insiders like former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

“I think the fountainhead of many of the good ideas on the table this year are coming from a single source—Andrew Yang,” he explained.

“And for some reason, no one’s paying attention,” he continued. “This guy is the origin of a platform that really does address where I think the country needs to go.”

Yang’s UBI proposal, however, would likely hurt many of the middle class and blue collar workers who currently support Trump.

Detractors argue that it de-incentivizes the need or willingness to work and could potentially do little more than simply drive up inflation, creating more of a universal government dependency than economic stimulus.

Dave Chappelle says why he is supporting @AndrewYang. “I don’t look at Trump supporters as my enemy at all. I understand why people voted for Trump I understand people are desperate. And I think that Andrew is right you run against the reasons that Trump got elected.” pic.twitter.com/jcAb1cDfPQ — Armando Tonatiuh Torres-García (@GarciaReports) January 29, 2020

Chappelle’s perspective is much different from some of the other leftists, such as CNN’s Don Lemon, who openly mocked Trump supporters on his show this week. Grammy-winning actor Alec Baldwin recently claimed “the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters.”