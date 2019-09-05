Disgraced Former FBI Deputy Director McCabe to Headline Dem Fundraiser

Will discuss the firing of James Comey and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will headline a Democratic fundraiser this month, even though federal prosecutors are still reportedly considering whether to indict him for perjury.

McCabe, who is also now a CNN contributor, will speak at the Lancaster County Democratic Committee in Pennsylvania on Sept. 21, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Tickets are selling for anywhere between $80 to $160.

The event will include a signing for McCabe’s new book, titled, “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.”

According to the Lancaster County Democratic Committee’s website, McCabe will discuss the firing of FBI Director James Comey, Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, McCabe’s one-on-one interactions with President Trump, and the Mueller investigation and report.

“Lest anyone thinks this will be a gloomy take on things,” the committee said of the event, “Mr. McCabe says he is sure there are brighter days ahead and will talk about why he feels this way.”

Just a few weeks ago, federal prosecutors revealed they are close to deciding whether to charge McCabe over his alleged perjury.

McCabe was fired in 2018 after he lied about his involvement in the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation and the FBI’s relationship with the media.

On at least four occasions, McCabe “lacked candor, including under oath,” the Department of Justice reported.

McCabe has tried to fight his firing, calling it “discriminatory” and “politically motivated.”

In a lawsuit against the Trump administration, McCabe’s attorneys alleged that Trump had schemed to “discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him.”

McCabe was recently hired by CNN as a contributor.

At the time of McCabe’s firing, CNN reported that McCabe had been “regularly taunted” and “besieged by accusation” of perjury.