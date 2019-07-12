McConnell Challenger Flip-Flops on Kavanaugh Stance After Left’s Outrage

‘Upon further reflection and further understanding of his record, I would have voted no…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Amy McGrath, the Democrat who hopes to defeat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in 2020, found herself in a flip-flop that some in the legacy media called a “campaign nightmare.”

She staked out a moderate position regarding Justice Brett Kavanaugh‘s confirmation to the Supreme Court, perhaps the most contentious political issue since President Donald Trump’s election.

McGrath asserted, without evidence, that the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are “credible” but the “amount of time that lapsed” would prevent him from being disqualified.

That was textbook progressive heresy in itself, going against the concept that Americans should believe all women, regardless of the evidence and the statute of limitations.

McGrath dug herself deeper and further defied liberal dogma, saying “she probably would have voted for him.”

The next day she bowed to the progressive elites on their platform for the mandatory ritual sanctification, tweeting that “further reflection and further understanding of his record,” she had changed her mind.

McGrath has had nearly a year to think about how to answer this question, but a few hours of berating from Twitter progressives and donors presenting potential Democratic primary opponents, she saw the light.

I was asked earlier today about Judge Brett Kavanaugh and I answered based upon his qualifications to be on the Supreme Court. But upon further reflection and further understanding of his record, I would have voted no. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) July 10, 2019

I know I disappointed many today with my initial answer on how I would have voted on Brett Kavanaugh. I will make mistakes and always own up to them. The priority is defeating Mitch McConnell. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) July 11, 2019

Local and national media outlets eviscerated McGrath for the thoughtless flip-flop.

CNN panelist Carl Hulse, chief Washington correspondent for the New York Times, said, “This is just a disaster. I’m not sure what was worse, being for Kavanaugh or then having to flip so quickly and say you weren’t,” The Washington Free Beacon reported.

CNN Host John King raised concerns about donor support.

“You’re not going to raise any Democratic money if you’re for confirming Kavanaugh, and that’s her only hope,” he said.

Panelist Sahil Kapur, a Bloomberg reporter, tried to explain McGrath’s apparently unsuccesful tactics.

“Part of Amy McGrath’s message is that President Trump won Kentucky by a big margin and she wants to work with him on things like infrastructure and draining the swamp,” Kapur said. “And she’s painting McConnell as a threat to getting Trump’s agenda passed, and saying she would better work with President Trump. None of it really computes here.”

The Lexington Herald-Leader talked to Kentucky Democratic leaders.

“There’s no question this was a bumpy start,” said Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville.

McGarvey’s name has appeared as a potential primary challenger to McGrath.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, who chaired the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee for the 2018 cycle, downplayed the flip flop.

“I have no doubt she’ll move on and continue to do battle,” he said. “There’s a huge amount of enthusiasm behind her candidacy and she’s done very well in terms of raising funds quickly.”

McGrath also found herself in the awkward position of painting McConnell as the hypocrite.

“I think Mitch McConnell has shown time and time again that he is willing to shift with the political winds to do what it takes to stay in power,” McGarvey said. “A successful opponent must be authentic and be willing to share what they believe.”