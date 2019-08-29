American Indian Group Says Calling Warren ‘Pocahontas’ is a Slur

‘It’s just a term…Sometimes people read into things too much…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) The oldest and largest group representing Native Americans formally condemned President Donald Trump for calling U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., “Pocahontas.”

“Not only does it disrespect Pocahontas’ legacy and life, it likens her name to a slur,” National Congress of American Indians CEO Kevin Allis said in a written statement Wednesday.

“For centuries Native people have endured such slurs — from ‘R*dskins’ to ‘Injuns’ to ‘savages’ — that the forces of racism and intolerance deploy to dehumanize our people, mock our cultures, and interfere with our inherent right to control our own lands and destinies,” Allis wrote.

Not all Native Americans are triggered over Trump’s barb.

Debbie “White Dove” Porreco, a descendant of the real Pocahontas, has told the Palm Beach Daily News she’s not offended.

“It’s just a term,” she said. “He’s not saying anything bad about Pocahontas, or bad about Native Americans. … Sometimes people read into things too much … they are just looking to say something bad about him.”

Warren publicly proclaimed Cherokee heritage, and has been accused of using the fabricated minority status as a career enhancement. As doubts about her racial lineage grew, Trump started calling her Pocahontas, and dared her to take a DNA test.

She did. But it showed she had only trace Indian blood. A Washington Examiner story punched holes in even that low percentage. The genetics researcher “compared her samples with those from people in Colombia, Mexico, and Peru rather than Native Americans in the U.S.,” the paper reported.

“I’m not a person of color. I’m not a citizen of a tribe. And I shouldn’t have done it,” Warren said in one apology.

She infamously blamed her family, saying her claims stemmed from family folklore.

Cherokee tribal officials rebuked Warren, and even Democrats chided her for the publicity stunt gone wrong.

Trump shows no signs of relenting, and recently promised to revive the nickname.

Republican consultants interviewed for a Politico story say the Pocahontas refrain could be an effective political cudgel for Trump.

Warren “styles herself as a warrior for the people, fighting to fix a system ‘rigged’ against them by elites,” the story said. “But if Trump can convince swing voters that Warren, as a member of the academic elite, rigged a system to benefit herself, he could turn what is now Warren’s main strength into a fatal weakness.”