TV Network Execs Cheer Penguin Chicks; Silent on Left’s Human Infanticide Laws

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A corporate accountability group confronted AMC executives about their warning that they would cease filming in Georgia if the state’s fetal heartbeat bill became law.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the heartbeat bill into law on May 7, but despite heated rhetoric AMC has not left the state.

At AMC’s shareholder meeting on Wednesday, Justin Danhof, director of the Free Enterprise Project at the National Center for Public Policy Research, asked AMC Networks’ CEO Josh Sapan to describe the company’s stance toward Georgia’s pro-life policies.

Sapan gave a nonanswer, saying that the company is closely monitoring all developments surrounding the Georgia law, as a spokesperson previously stated, NCPPR reported.

Danhof questioned why the company is “taking sides in culture battles” rather than focusing on “sound business.”

He asked Sapan to comment on New York’s “extreme pro-death law that allows abortion up until the day of delivery” and legislation in Virginia that would allow infanticide.

Danhof said Sapan did not give a substantive answer.

“The fact that Sapan stayed silent on pro-death policies such as the law in New York and legislation in Virginia says it all,” Danhof said.

“AMC is not concerned about extreme measures to terminate babies, only laws that would protect those children. That’s shameful.”

AMC Networks President Sarah Barnett called abortion “a civil rights issue,” Variety reported.

“If women don’t have reproductive autonomy we can’t participate in society as humans,” she said. “There is a lot to weigh on.”

AMC showed videos from upcoming shows at the shareholder meeting.

A BBC nature program showed penguin chicks stuck in a hole and the camera crew taking the “unusual step of intervening” as their parents tried to rescue them.

“Everyone in the room was pulling for the penguins. It’s too bad the executive team at AMC can’t pull for human life in the same way,” Danhof said. “If that’s not a fitting commentary on how perverse liberal culture has become on life issues, I don’t know what is.”