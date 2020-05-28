WATCHDOG: Amazon Using Radical-Leftist SPLC to Vet Charity Programs

‘It’s pathetic that one of the most powerful men in the world can’t answer a simple question…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Amazon‘s board of directors said the radical leftist Southern Poverty Law Center will keep vetting charities for the AmazonSmile giving program, despite their well-established anti-conservative and anti-Christian viewpoints.

Justin Danhof, director of the The National Center for Public Policy Research‘s Free Enterprise Project, confronted Amazon about the SPLC’s blatant “viewpoint discrimination” at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Danhof proposed a shareholder resolution for Amazon that would have established their commitment to viewpoint diversity, instead of exterior diversity factors like race, ethnicity, sex or sexual orientation.

Amazon’s board of directors rejected the resolution in a statement.

“Amazon consistently brags about its commitment to ‘diversity and inclusion,’ but I don’t think its board of directors knows what that means,” Danhfod said.

He said Amazon has not respected “diverse social, political, and religious viewpoints in the Smile program,” and that this has been a trend in the company’s operations, even beyond the Smile program.

Amazon has removed books from their website that customers have ideological objections to.

Amazon rejected shareholder proposal in 2019 that would have “gauge[d] progress in ideological diversity on the Board of Directors.”

Danhof said that Amazon’s board of directors should be making decisions to benefit the company’s financial health, rather than to promote left-wing ideology.

He said the left-wing business decisions could “jeopardize Amazon’s current market-dominance and may negatively affect important social dynamics beyond Amazon’s immediate business impact.”

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos did not respond to questions about the company’s viewpoint discrimination.

“It’s pathetic that one of the most powerful men in the world can’t answer a simple question,” Danhof said. “Yet it is also telling that Bezos seems to have zero defense for this deplorable behavior.”