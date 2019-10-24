Pro-Business Amazon Clashes w/ Socialists in Seattle Elections

‘We are engaging in this election because we want Seattle to have a city government that works…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Amazon is spending big in Seattle‘s City Council elections to elect pro-business candidates, but two socialist presidential candidates, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, do not like their influence.

The bad blood between Amazon, a leftist corporation, and the socialist candidates comes as Seattle deteriorates.

With a homeless population estimated at about 12,000 the once-beautiful city finds itself drowning in needles, transient encampments and human filth.

Even Amazon’s progressive fantasies hit reality at some point, so they’ve decided to support more moderate candidates.

Last week, Amazon contributed $1.05 million to the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, a political action committee, and the company gave $400,000 to the PAC earlier this year, The Seattle Times reported.

The PAC is hiring door-knockers and buying advertisements to assist Amazon’s preferred city council candidates.

Seattle has seven city council seats, and every seat faces re-election in the Nov. 5 general election. Four incumbents are not seeking re-election and three are.

Sanders criticized the company for its “corporate greed” in a tweet posted Monday.

In a city struggling with homelessness, Amazon is dropping an outrageous amount of money to defeat progressive candidates fighting for working people. The way Amazon conducts itself in its hometown is a perfect example of the out-of-control corporate greed we are going to end. https://t.co/E7xfmON3de — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 21, 2019

The tweet linked to an article from The Nation magazine that looked at the desire of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce to unseat socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant, the District 3 incumbent.

Although businesses and individuals can contribute only $500 to city council candidates, businesses and individuals can contribute an unlimited amount to PACs that support candidates.

Amazon’s spending in city council elections has grown since 2013, when the company and its employees contributed less than $31,000. That number reached $136,000 in 2015, spiked to nearly $1.5 million in 2017, and jumped to more than $1.6 million in 2019.

Amazon spokesman Aaron Toso responded to Sanders’ concerns.

“We are engaging in this election because we want Seattle to have a city government that works,” he said. “Seattle deserves a council that delivers results for all of its residents on issues that matter, like homelessness, transportation, climate change and public safety.”

Business groups say the current city council has not done enough to combat homelessness and has enacted too many new regulations. They said labor unions and progressive donors are spending heavily on the 2019 election, too, The Seattle Times reported.

Venture Capitalist Nick Hanauer and service workers unions have raised $500,000 for a PAC that seeks to defend the candidates that the chamber of commerce opposes.

The hotel-worker union Unite Here has also raised hundreds of thousands to aid left-wing District 7 candidate Andrew Lewis.

These groups claim that Amazon and the chamber of commerce support candidates who want to protect wealthy corporations.

Likewise, Sanders has said Amazon does not pay enough in taxes, nor pay its employees enough—despite the company’s self-imposed $15-an-hour minimum wage.

Warren, who has vowed to break up Amazon and other mega-corporations, said she stands with progressive activists.

“Surprise: Amazon is trying to tilt the Seattle City Council elections in their favor. I’m with the Seattle council members and activists who continue standing up to Amazon,” Warren tweeted.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who represents much of Seattle, shares the opinion of progressive activists.

“I am extremely disturbed by the unprecedented amount of money that Amazon has dumped into Seattle City Council elections,” she wrote Saturday, on Twitter. “Not just a thumb, but a fistful of cash, on the scales of democracy.”