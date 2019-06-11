Amash Quits House Freedom Caucus Over Pro-Impeachment Stance

NeverTrumper doesn’t want to be a ‘further distraction’ for the caucus…

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., left the House Freedom Caucus, of which he was a founding member, just weeks after he slammed President Trump’s conduct as “impeachable.”

Many of Amash’s colleagues in the Freedom Caucus had disavowed his impeachment comments, which led to severe disagreement within the group, according to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, another member of the group.

Amash said he didn’t want to be a “further distraction” for the caucus, which is chaired by Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

Jordan told Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” that the caucus’s disagreements with Amash had become “sharp” and significant.

“Justin Amash’s conclusions are poorly informed and fatally flawed and don’t represent the views of any of the Freedom Caucus members that I’m aware of,” Meadows said after Amash first voiced his concerns.

Amash hasn’t backed down on his impeachment claims.

At a townhall in Grand Rapids, Michigan last month, he explained exactly why he believes special counsel Robert Mueller’s report suggests Trump obstructed justice.

“We can’t let conduct like that go unchecked,” Amash told supporters. “Congress has a duty to keep the president in check.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Amash’s sentiments were a ploy to gain national attention and possibly stage a presidential bid.

“This is exactly what he wants, he wants to have attention,” McCarthy said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“You’ve got to understand Justin Amash,” McCarthy continued. “He’s been in Congress quite some time. I think he’s asked one question in all the committees that he’s been in. He votes more with Nancy Pelosi than he ever votes with me. It’s a question whether he’s even in our Republican conference as a whole.”

Amash said he bears no ill will to his Republican colleagues.

“I have the highest regard for them, and they’re my close friends,” Amash told CNN.