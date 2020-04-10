Alyssa Milano: To Protect Public From Coronavirus, Stop Buying Guns

‘We have to keep each other safe by social distancing and washing our hands and not bringing dangerous firearms into our homes…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Actress and leftist activist Alyssa Milano claimed the public can prevent the spread of the Wuhan virus by preventing the sales of guns.

“I’m seeing reports all over the country of Americans responding to the coronavirus outbreak by buying up guns and ammunition,” the actress said Thursday in a video on Twitter.

“And I know that we are all scared and stressed out during these really uncertain times, but that is exactly why stockpiling weapons could have dire consequences for our own personal safety and those around us,” she continued. “You know, the weapons that people are buying today could end up being used in households, schools, churches, bars, and on our streets in the future.”

The U.S. needs to “stop the coronavirus gun surge,” Milano said, adding that the only way to keep people “safe” is by “social distancing and washing our hands and not bringing dangerous firearms into our homes.”

Americans bought over 2 million firearms in March of 2020, over a million more than this time last year. We have to keep each other safe by social distancing and washing our hands and not bringing dangerous firearms into our homes. #StopTheCoronavirusGunSurge #NoRA pic.twitter.com/O5J98QXTFO — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 9, 2020

Gun sales have skyrocketed throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Background checks are up 94%, according to the Washington Examiner, and handgun sales are up 91%.

Milano has led Hollywood’s protest against gun rights—often hypocritically.

Back in 2018, she protested outside of the annual National Rifle Association convention in Dallas while being accompanied by armed private security guards.

When confronted, Milano claimed the guards weren’t actually hers and pivoted back to accusing the NRA of “buying off the government.”

This was event security, not my bodyguard. But regardless, this security guy has had training and passed a background check. These are the common sense gun reform policies we are fighting for for everyone. Can’t wait to see the unedited longer video. https://t.co/tHREzjnsZH — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 7, 2018

And in a public discussion with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in September, Milano admitted she owned two guns for “self-defense.”