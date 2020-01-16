Alec Baldwin Accuses Trump Voters of Causing a ‘Near Moral Collapse’

‘For the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Actor Alec Baldwin, whose impression of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” earned him an Emmy, claimed that Trump’s supporters are to blame for the “near moral collapse of this country.”

Tweeting from the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation’s account, Baldwin accused Trump voters of enabling a “desecration of American ideals.”

1- American democracy has always been a struggle between the misaligned protections of specific freedoms and a raging, at times intoxicating, 12 cylinder economy.

It demanded vigilant/consistent regulation, compassion for the disenfranchised, and… — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 13, 2020

“The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters, as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the ‘objective negative function,'” Baldwin continued.

The outspoken liberal actor has faced his own share of troubles.

He has been booted off airplanes for refusing to turn his cell phone off and was sentenced to anger-management classes in 2018 for confronting—and allegedly assaulting—a motorist who had taken his parking spot.

He also has been lightly rebuffed by fellow Democrats for his abusive treatment of women and for attacking a British journalist in 2013 with anti-gay slurs and threats of physical violence.

“It is Trump voters, particularly those who would re-elect him, who bear the blame,” Baldwin claimed. “For the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters to us as Americans that cannot be merely monetized.”

Baldwin said last year that he “can’t imagine” playing Trump on SNL again.

“I’m so done with that,” he said.

President Trump regularly mocked Baldwin’s performances and quipped that Darrell Hammond, who impersonated Trump when he was the host of “The Apprentice,” was much better than Baldwin.