Clinton Sec. of State Albright: Trump Out to ‘Dismantle’ Democracy

‘He acts like he’s above the law…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright claimed President Donald Trump poses an immediate threat to democracy around the world, even in the U.S.

In a speech at Westminster College on Thursday, Albright said that everywhere she looks, freedom “appears to be in retreat,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“Because Missouri is the Show-Me State, I feel I must be blunt: Today we have a president who has become a source of comfort to anti-democratic forces across the globe, instead of rebutting and challenging them,” Albright, who served under the Bill Clinton administration, said to a round of applause.

Trump wants to “ignore, disparage and dismantle” democracy, she claimed.

Evidence of Trump’s anti-democracy efforts can be found in his trade deals and military alliances, Albright continued.

“The president has picked fights with Europe over trade, climate change, Iran and NATO instead of rallying our democratic allies to push back against Russia and compete together against China.”

Even worse is Trump’s nationalism, she said.

“The president touts a world in which each country is only out for itself,” Albright said. “It’s a world in which the strong strut, the weak submit and people everywhere may be divided into patriots and subscribers to, and I quote, ‘the ideology of globalism’—whatever that means.”

This kind of attitude is similar to the global post-World War I mindset in which many “embraced protectionism, downplayed the rise of fascism, opposed help to the victims of oppression and ultimately endangered our world’s security.”

Albright has accused Trump of being a fascist ever since he won the 2016 election. She claimed he’s the “most undemocratic president I’ve seen in history,” and warned that his attacks on the free press should be a red flag.

“He acts like he’s above the law,” she said. “He has, in fact, used rallies and propaganda and has kind of provided a lot of simplistic answers to questions. And he has not respected the rights of others.”