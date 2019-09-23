NC High School Cancels Football Game Ahead of Rally for Pro-Trump Cheerleaders

‘In this country, we have the right to support who we want…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) North Stanly High School in Albemarle, North Carolina cancelled its Sept. 20 Friday night football game because of possible security threats, following a controversy in which cheerleaders were put on probation for posting photos with a Trump 2020 sign on social media.

“Safety is our first concern,” the school wrote on twitter, WBTV reported.

Although the school cancelled the game, “a large group of people” was across the street protesting the school’s decision to reprimand the cheerleaders.

“The flags, hats, and signs of most people in that group made the event look like a Donald Trump rally,” but the organizer described it as a nonpartisan protest in favor of freedom of speech, WBTV reported.

“If there’s a Bernie flag, if there’s a Biden flag, I don’t care,” Jeremy Onitreb said. “In this country, we have the right to support who we want, and that’s what this is about.”

Stanly County Schools rescheduled the game for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association told the cheerleaders that they were on probation for displaying political campaign advertisements at school functions, WCNC reported.

The girls can still cheer during probation.

North Stanly High School Superintendent Dr. Jeff James did not consult with the county sheriff about the protest or the threats associated with it before moving to reschedule the game.

“He did not elaborate what that information was,” Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco said. “But they took that information before the school board, and the school board is the ones that decided to cancel the game for this evening.”

James later confirmed that the free-speech protesters did not threaten the school.

“The events earlier today with a potential threat against the school, eventually being deemed unsubstantiated and some additional information protected by federal guidelines came to our attention,” James said. “We could not afford to have our students, staff or community be in harm’s way.”