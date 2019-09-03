Ala. Pastor: Black Trump Supporters ‘Mentally Ill,’ White Trump Supporters ‘Racist’

‘God motivates me to take a stand for what’s right…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) An Alabama pastor is doubling down on his claim that every African-American Trump voter is mentally ill and ever white Trump voter is racist.

On a sign in front of Birmingham’s New Era Baptist Church, there’s a message that reads: “A black vote for Trump is mental illness. A white vote for Trump is pure racism.” Michael Jordan, the church’s pastor, defended the sign and said he hopes it will encourage Alabama voters not to vote for Trump.

“God motivates me to take a stand for what’s right,” Jordan told WZDX, adding: “Read the Bible and look in the White House. If they call me a racist, look in the White House.”

Jordan has come under fire before for using his position to stoke racial division. Last year, he defended a church message that declared, “Black folks need to stay out of white churches” and “White folks refused to be our neighbors.”

Birmingham famously was one of the front lines in the civil rights movement led by Martin Luther King Jr. A 1963 boycott of the city forced officials to integrate restrooms, water fountains and lunch counters.

The Ku Klux Klan bombing of a black church there, which killed four young girls, caught nationwide attention in September 1963 and helped mobilize the effort to end segregation.

But Jordan called on his congregation to return to the days of segregated communities—first complaining that whites didn’t want to cohabitate with blacks and then criticizing them for attempting to set up in a black part of town.

“White folk have proved they don’t want to live next door to us or be our neighbors or worship with us,” Jordan said. “Now they want to plant a white church in a black neighborhood under the umbrella of supposedly to fight crime.”

He even invoked some of the same tropes used by white supremacists to justify their racist attitudes.

“You don’t want to live next door to us, so why do you want to put a church here if they don’t know us? And I am condemning the black African Americans that worship white churches because the culture is so different,” Jordan said.

Daxton Kirk, a local Trump supporter, told WZDX that Jordan is unnecessarily offensive. People should be able to go to church without feeling “like you are hated just because you came here to worship the Lord,” he said.

But Jordan doesn’t care. “When you vote for Donald Trump, you are supporting institutionalized racism,” he said.

“President Donald Trump and his administration have shown that they are anti-African American and anti-minorities,” he continued. “Donald Trump really believes an African American, Hispanic, or minority is substandard to white Americans.”

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.