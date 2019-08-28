Alabama GOP Endorses Resolution to Expel Rep. Omar From Congress

‘Anyone that holds contempt for America ought not serve this great nation…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Alabama GOP voted to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from Congress, citing her history of anti-Semitic and anti-American comments.

Under Article 1, Section 5 of the U.S. Constitution, legislators can “punish its Members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member.”

Omar’s past behavior qualifies, according to Alabama’s Republican Party.

“Rep. Omar is ungrateful to the United States and the opportunities that have been afforded to her. Anyone that holds contempt for America ought not serve this great nation as a member of Congress,” Alabama State Rep. Tommy Hanes, who proposed the resolution, said in a statement.

Omar responded to the resolution by bringing up Roy Moore’s failed candidacy.

Moore ran for Alabama’s seat in the U.S. Senate in 2017, but lost after he was accused of soliciting underage women for sexual favors.

Sorry, @ALGOPHQ, but this is a representative democracy. I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota’s 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party. If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate? https://t.co/r9NvsZKRUw — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 27, 2019

The state GOP’s resolution condemns Omar’s “disturbing record of using anti-Semitic language that includes alleging Jewish money is used to buy American influence regarding its policy toward Israel,” her support of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and her “rhetoric that explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism.”

“The left wing mob has accused our effort of being bigoted and driven by race. I will not stand by and allow my fellow Republican patriots to be slandered. Rep. Omar’s race and religion are irrelevant,” Hanes said. “Lady Liberty welcomes those who seek to live the American Dream and assimilate to our freedom loving culture. What is important is her love of country, her loyalty to the United States. Anyone that holds contempt for America ought not serve this great nation as a member of Congress.”