Former Al Qaeda Leader Arrested in Phoenix for Two Murders after Becoming US Citizen

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Last month in Phoenix, Arizona the FBI arrested a former Al Qaeda leader who gained entrance to the United States as a “refugee” about 12 years ago and then became a citizen.

42-year-old Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, known in Phoenix as Ali Ahmed, was wanted for the murder of two Iraqi police officers, who he allegedly killed in 2006, KGUN9 reported.

In response to the dangerous lapse in America’s refugee vetting process, Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both Republicans, sent a letter to the State Department, FBI and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to find out how Ahmed was granted refugee status and citizenship.

“According to the information provided by the Government of Iraq in support of its extradition request, Ahmed served as the leader of a group of Al-Qaeda terrorists in Al-Fallujah, Iraq, which planned operations targeting Iraqi police,” the letter said.

“Please explain the vetting process through which Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri received a refugee visa,” it said. “Was Ahmed Al-Nouri ever subjected to additional screening associated with the refugee visa application?”

Ahmed’s friends said he was well-liked in Phoenix’s Iraqi community.

“Very nice person, we are very shocked with this news,” said Jabir Algarawi.

Algarawi said Ahmed told him that he came to the United States in 2008 as a refugee after he had been shot multiple times while in Iraq.

“He’d tell us he was against the extremists and he got shots multiple times in his body,” said Algarawi.

Ahmed owned a local driver training school called A-Plus Driving School in Phoenix, but the school closed following his arrest.

Algawari said Ahmed is not religious and he enjoys drinking.

He said Ahmed was recently married and became the father of his first child last month.

Retired Special Forces Lt. Col. Dave Clukey said Iraq’s “instability” in 2008 made it difficult to properly vet refugees, KGUN9 reported.

“There was many different groups competing for power,” he said. “There’s no telling who he could’ve been affiliate with. And Al-Qaeda had significant influence, the tribes had significant influence and the former government had significant influence.”