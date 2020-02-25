Sens. Demand Answers on Al Qaeda Leader Who Gained US Citizenship

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri entered country as a refugee in 2008…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Three Republican Senators on Friday pushed for answers about a former Al Qaeda leader who entered the United States as a refugee in 2008 and became a citizen.

In late January, the FBI arrested Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, 42, in Phoenix, Arizona on a warrant and extradition request from the Iraqi government.

Iraq’s government accuses Ahmed of murdering two Iraqi police officers in 2006 in Al-Fallujah, Iraq.

Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Joni Ernst of Iowa, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas sent a letter to Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Deparment of Homeland Security (DHS)

“If these reports are accurate, we are concerned that our vetting processes did not identify a former leader of al-Qaeda either when he entered the country as a refugee or when sought and obtained U.S. citizenship,” the Senators wrote.

The Senators wrote that DHS “plays a critical role in screening visa applications and vetting all immigrants seeking to enter the U.S.,” but it appears that the process failed due to the difficulty of screening applicants from unstable countries like Iraq.

They asked for various information, including the visa type that Ahmed received, the port at which he entered, and the date on which he entered the United States.

“Did any DHS Visa Security Unit personnel review his application?” they asked. “If so, please identify the location of the DHS personnel that conducted the review, whether the review included social media vetting, and whether DHS was aware of Al-Nouri’s affiliation with Al-Qaeda.”

The Senators also sought the information that the Iraqi government gave to the United States in the extradition request.

They insisted on a response from DHS by Friday, March 6.