Radical Texas Rep. Al Green Says It is His ‘Mission’ to Impeach Trump

Trump ‘is reinvigorating the notion that, first, might makes right, and then he compounds that with white makes might…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, said it is his “mission” to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Green has been one of the most vocal advocates for impeachment, formally introducing articles of impeachment against Trump not once, not twice, but three times—all to no avail.

Nonetheless, the drumbeat he sounded—along with radical freshman members of the ‘Squad’ like Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., helped galvanize the extremist sentiment of the leftist fringes. That ultimately led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to renege on her earlier pledge to pursue it on a strictly bipartisan level.

“Speaker Pelosi has been a person who—not aggressively, I would say—moved into this area of impeachment,” Green told Yahoo News. “But she is there now because she understands that the president’s behavior necessitates that we be in this … area of impeachment.”

Parroting a common talking point in the Democrats’ ongoing impeachment effort, Green claimed his concerns had nothing to do with politics, and everything to do with Congress’s responsibility to keep the president in check.

“We must honor the Constitution,” Green said. “If we fail to honor the Constitution, there will be no guardrails and this president will take advantage of this.”

His district is largely considered safe from any political consequences, so Green is standing on principle in a way, although his inflammatory comments may lead some to question whether other Democrats truly wish to follow his lead.

“Only God knows what he [Trump] will do when he believes that he has no one to answer to,” Green ranted. “Right now, he knows that we are there, but if we don’t do our duty, the president will do unthinkable things.”

The ongoing impeachment proceedings show that Trump committed unconstitutional, impeachable acts, Green insisted. And “when a president commits impeachable actions, the House has to act,” he said.

However, Trump should have been impeached long ago, Green added, scolding those who were originally hesitant to push for Trump’s removal.

“It’s not just about what he’s doing in Ukraine,” he said. It’s about what he’s doing to our country and how he is corrupting our society.”

Green listed several controversial comments made by the president that also “prove” Trump doesn’t care about the U.S.’s best interests.

“The president is a person who is harming our society in this way and it’s impeachable,” Green said. “He is reinvigorating the notion that, first, might makes right, and then he compounds that with white makes might.”