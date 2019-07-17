Democrat Rep. Al Green Introduces Articles of Impeachment for the Third Time

‘The President of the United States is a racist, a bigot, a misogynist, as well as an invidious prevaricator…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump yesterday and will force the House to vote on the measure later this week.

Green introduced the impeachment resolution after the House voted to condemn Trump’s recent comments about the far-left “Squad” members—including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

“The President of the United States is a racist, a bigot, a misogynist, as well as an invidious prevaricator,” Green said in a statement.

“To say that Donald John Trump is unfit for the Office of the President of the United States is an understatement,” Green continued. “He is unfit for public office, and if he displayed any of these behaviors in most private companies, he would be summarily terminated with haste. How long will we stand idly by as he denigrates his constituents, decimates our democracy, and damages America’s global standing?”

This move won’t lead to an actual vote on impeachment, since there might not be enough votes in the House and it would certainly be killed in the Senate.

But Green is able to force the House to act on the resolution in the next two days, forcing establishment Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to decide whether to fight the radical members of her party once again.

Pelosi could kill the effort by voting to table it, or just end it, but that would force the Democratic lawmakers to take a stand on impeachment one way or the other.

This is the third impeachment resolution Green has introduced but the first time he’s forced a vote with Democrats controlling the House.

Green previously put forth privileged resolutions forcing a floor vote on impeaching Trump in December 2017 and January 2018. Both times, the Republican House decided to table the measure, voting 354-58 and 355-66, respectively.

“I was not told to speak out on the bigotry emanating from the White House. I was compelled to speak out,” Green said. “I believe there is a moral imperative to look racism, bigotry, misogyny, and hate in the face and rebuke it; to convey to our children that this type of behavior is unacceptable and that these beliefs are not welcome in the United States of America.”

As with the previous articles of impeachment Green has introduced, none of the accusations meet the textbook definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors” stipulated in the Constitution as grounds for impeachment.

Regardless of the intent behind Trump’s recent tweets, they would be considered protected speech under the First Amendment.