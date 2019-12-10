Race-Baiting Rep. Al Green Claims Impeachment Needed ‘To Deal With Slavery’

‘If we don’t include some of the things that are important to people of color then I think that our business won’t be finished with…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Escalating a recent spate of unhinged comments even provocative for him, radical Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, claimed on MSNBC that President Donald Trump must be impeached “to deal with slavery.”

Last week, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House would finally move to introduce articles, Green praised the decision as one that could help reconcile America’s “original sin.”

“I believe that the American people understand that this is something that we must do at this point,” Green said. “I also think that if we don’t include some of the things that are important to people of color then I think that our business won’t be finished with.”

“I do believe, ma’am, that we have to deal with the original sin,” Green continued.

“We have to deal with slavery. Slavery was the thing that put all of what President Trump has done lately into motion. It’s insidious … racism. The president has played on racism and he’s used that as a weapon to galvanize a base of support to mobilize people.”

Green cited several of President Trump’s controversial comments, claiming he has “found a way to use ugly words to his benefit and to the detriment of the people who are the object of his words.”

It was one of several outlandish statements from Green, who has claimed he is on a God-given “mission” to impeach Trump. He also complained last week that a panel of four left-wing, academic legal scholars in the House Judiciary Committee did not include any minority representation.

Green has been one of the foremost advocates for impeachment, introducing articles against President Trump three separate times—each of which was overwhelmingly rejected by the House.

Even if the House does impeach Trump, the Democrats will still need to erase the “hurt” that Trump’s presidency has caused, Green said.

“So, I appreciate whatever we will do, but until we deal with the issue of invidious discrimination as a relates to LGBTQ community, the anti-Semitism, the racism, the Islamophobia, the transphobia, and also the misogyny that he has exemplified, I don’t think our work is done,” Green said.