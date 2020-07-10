Rep. Al Green Vows to Fast-Track Court Cases on Trump’s Tax Records

‘When the Congress of the United States presents a case against the President of the United States, it should not be comingled with all other cases…’

(Caleb Curfman, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, on Thursday vowed to use the legislative chamber to speed up the process for two court cases that would allow President Donald Trump’s political opponents to access his tax documents.

“Today, the United States Supreme Court—through two decisions—sent a much-needed message to a reckless, ruthless, lawless president that he is not above the law,” Green said in a press statement after the Supreme Court ruled to remand both cases back to the lower courts.

Trump v. Mazars would allow House Democrats to subpoena the president’s financial records.

Trump v. Vance seeks to grant access to Cyrus Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney who is pursuing state cases against Trump for his alleged hush-money payoffs to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy bunny Karen McDougal.

Green, a far-left radical who introduced several measures to impeach Trump long before his fellow House Democrats followed suit, hopes to expedite the process so that his party has more ammunition ahead of the November election.

“The Trump v. Vance ruling provides a path for the New York District Attorney’s Office to examine President Trump’s financial records for any violation of campaign finance laws as well as any possible conflicts of interest or emoluments from foreign powers,” he said.

The president and his lawyers have dismissed both cases as politically motivated fishing expeditions. Moreover, the court decisions noted that they raised grave concerns regarding the balance of powers between the three branches of government.

The Mazars case would allow the legislative branch to effectively weaponize the judiciary against the executive branch. And the Vance case would mean a president may be hindered by constant litigation and spurious oversight at the state level.

Green railed against the court for potentially blocking the president’s financial records from being disclosed before the election, claiming that “justice is being severely delayed and temporarily denied.”

He ranted that the court had treated House Democrats’ lawsuit just like any other by refusing to fast-track it.

“When the Congress of the United States presents a case against the President of the United States, it should not be comingled with all other cases,” Green complained.

“There should not be a years-long battle for a ruling,” he continued. “Maintenance of the balance of federal powers requires that any such case be prioritized.”

Green said his proposed bill would allow the House to bypass the slow pace of jurisprudence when a matter as urgent as getting dirt on a top political rival was at stake.

“I plan to propose legislation to fast-track lawsuits filed by Congress against the President of the United States to thwart the use of the justice system to perpetrate unjust dilatory tactics,” he said. “This is what our country deserves and justice demands.”

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.