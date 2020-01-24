Al Gore Says Climate Change is ‘9/11’ as Greta Thunberg Calls for ‘Panic’

‘They are the heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Speaking at the World Economic Forum, former Vice President Al Gore compared climate change to multiple famous battles and one famous terror attack, 9/11.

“The burden to act on the shoulders of the generation of the people alive today is a challenge to our moral imagination,” Gore said Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland, The Hill reported.

“This is Thermopylae. This is Agincourt. This is Dunkirk. This is the Battle of the Bulge,” he said, referencing the watershed moments in several historic European wars.

“This is 9/11,” he added. “We have to rise to this occasion.”

According to widely disputed estimates, the world’s ocean and surface temperature were the hottest on record in 2019.

Intense wildfires that burned in Australia, and Brazil‘s Amazon rain forest also increased global-warming anxiety.

Gore, a perpetual climate doomsdayer, said climate change is “way worse” and advancing “way faster” than the world’s population realizes, CNBC reported.

He praised teenage climate-change activist Greta Thunberg, who spoke at the forum.

Gore tweeted on Wednesday that he was “struck by her potent and sobering call to action.”

Great to see @GretaThunberg at #WEF20 today. Once again, I was struck by her potent and sobering call to action. Nobody speaks truth to power as she does: “Our house is still on fire. Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour.” https://t.co/tbd7mh1P4Y pic.twitter.com/UzbdkMlvJr — Al Gore (@algore) January 22, 2020

Trump responded to the “perennial prophets of doom” on Tuesday, reminding the public not to be fooled.

“They are the heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers,” he said. “We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country or eradicate our liberty.”

Trump has taken a different approach to the climate. He often asserts the need for clean air and water, while rejecting the radical demands to de-industrialize and socialize the American economy.

At the same time, Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, which he saw as both unwise and an attack on American sovereignty.

Thunberg openly called for “panic” in her speech, a tactic of extremists.

“Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour,” she said. “We are still telling you to panic, and to act as if you loved your children above all else.”