Hundreds of African Migrants Released From Custody After Illegally Crossing Border

‘They don’t speak the language, they don’t have money, they’re not very well-received in Mexico…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) More than 300 African migrants who illegally crossed the U.S.–Mexico border last week were prematurely released from custody and have made their way to several major cities.

Hundreds of Congolese and Angolan citizens were arrested by border patrol agents on June 4 after they illegally crossed the border in the Del Rio sector.

But instead of being processed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the illegal immigrants were released after claiming asylum.

Border Patrol agents released the families and single adults onto the streets of Eagle Pass and Del Rio, according to two government and non-government officials.

The African migrants then hopped on buses headed to either San Antonio or Austin, according to Colleen Bridger, San Antonio’s interim assistant city manager.

“If—a family, the sponsor—it’s been 24–48 hours and they can’t buy the [bus] ticket, then we’ll buy it,” Elizabeth Nemeth, executive director of Catholic Charities’ west side center, told the Washington Examiner.

Nemeth said that most of the illegal African migrants hopped across the border with a “place in mind.”

This surge in African migration has created a new cultural challenge for border agents, said Raul L. Ortiz, Del Rio Sector chief patrol agent.

“The introduction of this new population places additional burdens on processing stations, to include language and cultural differences,” Ortiz said in a statement.

Border agents in the Del Rio Sector have arrested more than 500 people from the African continent since May 30, according to the agency. This marks a 500-percent increase of non-Mexican immigrant apprehensions in the Del Rio Sector, CBP said.

In Nuevo Laredo—across the border from Laredo, Texas—more than 1,500 Central- and West-African refugees have gathered at the southern border, trying to seek asylum in the U.S., according to USA Today.

“They don’t speak the language, they don’t have money, they’re not very well-received in Mexico,” said Mike Smith, a Methodist pastor who runs a migrant shelter in Laredo.