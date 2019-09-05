‘Will and Grace’ Star Backpedals after Criticism for Offensive Tweets

‘I shud have thought before recklessly suppprting…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Actress Debra Messing, star of the long-running NBC sitcom “Will and Grace,” tried to backpedal after sharing a racist sign in front of an Alabama church that said black Trump supporters are “mentally ill.”

Messing promoted the Alabama sign on Twitter, which described white Trump supporters as “racist” and black Trump supporters as “mentally ill.” “THANK YOU,” Messing said in a re-tweet of the church sign.

But when #RacistDebraMessing began trending on Twitter, the actress attempted to explain why she said she liked the sign.

Messing then claimed that she had never called for a blacklist of Trump supporters in Hollywood, as did her co-star, Eric McCormack, after facing severe backlash.

“There is nothing threatening about asking politely for information,” Messing said.

President Trump slammed the actress for “the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness.”

