‘Will and Grace’ Star Backpedals after Criticism for Offensive Tweets

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Actress Debra Messing, star of the long-running NBC sitcom “Will and Grace,” tried to backpedal after sharing a racist sign in front of an Alabama church that said black Trump supporters are “mentally ill.”

Messing promoted the Alabama sign on Twitter, which described white Trump supporters as “racist” and black Trump supporters as “mentally ill.” “THANK YOU,” Messing said in a re-tweet of the church sign.

But when #RacistDebraMessing began trending on Twitter, the actress attempted to explain why she said she liked the sign.

NUMBER 1– I apologized for liking that church sign. I said I regret it. I shud have thought before recklessly suppprting. You won’t accept this but black people are targeted by Trump’s GOP for voter supression. Charlottesville was about Trump supporters hating POC and Jews. https://t.co/K0ch9YOQ8F — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 4, 2019

Messing then claimed that she had never called for a blacklist of Trump supporters in Hollywood, as did her co-star, Eric McCormack, after facing severe backlash.

THAT is where my support of a sign at a southern black church came from. The use of the term “mentally ill” was wrong & hurtful. NUMBER 2 I NEVER NOR WOULD I EVER call for a blacklist of anyone for any reason. The info is publicly available. I as a consumer want to know where MY — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 4, 2019

“There is nothing threatening about asking politely for information,” Messing said.

President Trump slammed the actress for “the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness.”