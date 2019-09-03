‘Will and Grace’ Actors Want to Out, Dox Trump Supporters in Hollywood

‘Is this tweet openly threatening to “blacklist” American Citizens in Hollywood okay for the good of society?’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Eric McCormack and Debra Messings, stars of the NBC sitcom “Will and Grace,” called on Hollywood to out and dox Trump supporters in the entertainment industry.

In response to the news that President Donald Trump plans to appear at a Beverly Hills fundraising event in September, McCormack called on The Hollywood Reporter to expose every person planning on attending.

Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx. https://t.co/7W3xPG3bI2 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 30, 2019

Messing agreed, asking for a “list of all attendees.”

Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know. https://t.co/YV4UoxrPHI — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 31, 2019

Other Hollywood stars were quick to call McCormack and Messing out for promoting bigotry in the industry.

Hey @jack is this tweet openly threatening to “blacklist” American Citizens in Hollywood okay for the good of society? Just asking for a friend. 🤔 https://t.co/nsy3OhQljP — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) August 30, 2019

I’m not attending, because I’ll be out of town. Otherwise, I’d have been happy to attend. https://t.co/VWPbuPPQi9 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 31, 2019

Actor John O’Hurley, best known for his role in “Seinfeld,” slammed McCormack and Messing in an interview with Fox News.

“Let me just say that I’m embarrassed for both of them,” he said. “And I’ll say this because I know them both and I’ve worked with Debra before. They’re both smart people and they do wonderful work.”

O’Hurley noted the sheer hypocrisy demonstrated by the TV actors—whose show was among the first to feature an openly gay character in a lead role.

“[T]hey’re pushing a case that falls apart from the sheer weight of its lunacy, as though the Hollywood community needs to be purged of this social and intellectual hygiene problem called ‘conservative thinking,” he said.

“It underscores the fact that we aren’t receptive to diversity of thought, which is the exact opposite of what you feel the liberal way would be,” O’Hurley continued. “I find that obscene.”