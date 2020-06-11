WATCH: Activist ‘Convulsed on the Ground’ after Confederate Statue Toppled on Him

‘It came and fully hit him in the head, and we could see that his skull was actually showing…’

Editor’s note: Although not graphic in nature, video may be disturbing to some.

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) A Black Lives Matter rioter was severely injured Wednesday night when an angry mob toppled a Confederate monument in Portsmouth, Virginia.

“It came and fully hit him in the head, and we could see that his skull was actually showing,” a witness told NBC News affiliate WAVY.

“He was convulsing on the ground,” the witness said.

The injured man stood at the front of the statue when violent demonstrators sent it crashing down. He was rushed to the hospital shortly after.

“He lost a great amount of blood,” the witness said.

At 10:12 p.m. the Portsmouth Police Department warned the general public to stay away from the area for obvious safety reasons. PPD Sgt. Misty Holley also said that the incident was under investigation.

However, no arrests have been made.

“The Portsmouth Police Department is asking all citizens to avoid the area of Court Street at High Street as they disperse demonstrators and investigate an incident that resulted in a citizen getting injured,” the PPD tweeted.

Far-left Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed legislation authorizing local governments to remove the previously protected monuments—two of which were at the heart of the deadly 2017 clashes in Charlottesville.

In the wake of recent race-riots, Northam also announced the government-sanctioned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue that had been a longtime landmark on the eponymous Monument Avenue in the state capital (and former Confederate capital) of Richmond.

But the formal removal process appears to be taking to long for many far-left activists.

Radical mobs have used the death of George Floyd as a pretext to deface and destroy historical artifacts throughout the country, and the desecration of the Portsmouth monument is part of the ongoing vigilante movement.

Statues of Christopher Columbus were recently toppled and beheaded in Richmond, Virginia, and Boston, Massachusetts.

Another Confederate monument was also destroyed in Richmond on Wednesday night.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters defaced a statue of Mattias Baldwin in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, spray-painting the words “murderer” and “colonizer.”

Baldwin was an early abolitionist who fought against slavery 30 years before the Civil War.